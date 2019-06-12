LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two-year-old Cooper has been at the shelter since August of this year. He is a mixed breed and about 40 to 50 lbs.

Stacie Miller with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says he is very mellow, "he gets bursts of energy, but overall is a very calm dog."

"He loves to lean on you and give kisses," Miller added.

Cooper does have heart worms, but shelter staff will treat him once he has an adoption commitment

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the shelter put out a plea for help to the public concerning overcrowding at the shelter. The shelter was able to adopt out over 200 animals in six days.

"We just want to thank the community for all of their strong support and help finding our animals homes for the holidays, and that's why I am happy to report that all of our felines have been adopted out. We currently have no cats in the shelter," Miller says.

.

Gwinnett Animal Shelter

This weekend at the shelter, Santa Claus is coming to town. "We're inviting pet owners and their pets to come out and get their picture taken for free with the big man in the red suit," says Miller.

The shelter is asking those who attend to bring a food or treat donation for the shelter. The photoshoot will take place from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7th.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER PETS OF THE WEEK:

Meet Petunia & Rocky: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Meet Sirius & Lizzy: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week