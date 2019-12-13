LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Elsa is a 3-year-old cat who arrived at the shelter on Dec. 4 with several other cats.

She is on the smaller side with red, white, and black markings. Stacie Miller with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says she loves to be held and in a quiet place.

"She is nervous in the shelter, so it would be great to get her out of here as soon as possible to a quiet and calm home. She would do well in a home without children and possibly with other cats," says Miller.

Tulip is a two-year-old mixed breed that is about 40 pounds. She has already been adopted and returned once.

Miller says she's very playful and loves attention, "She'll run around and play with the tennis ball or she'll lean up against you and just give you kisses. She is just the sweetest."

Miller adds that Tulip is not very fond of being in a pin, "She does get sad when she has to go into her pin, and so we would love to get her into a home with her fur-ever family as soon as possible."

Both Tulip and Elsa are available for free adoption this week at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

