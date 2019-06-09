GWINNETT, Ga. — Dina is a five-year-old mixed breed that is desperately in need of her forever home.

Gwinnett Animal Shelter Volunteer and Resource Coordinator, Stacie Miller says she has been at the shelter far too long, "she has unfortunately become a long term resident and has been at the shelter for the past nine months...we really want to find her a loving her, because a dog should not have to live in a shelter this long."

Miller says Dina would do well in any type of home. Dina is playful, happy, and has an even keel personality. She gets along with children and is not dog reactive. As with all new pets, Miller recommends bringing in your dog first to meet Dina before adopting.

Dina is heartworm positive; but once she has been adopted, the shelter will take care of her heartworm treatment.

Dina is available for free adoption all this week.

WXIA

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER PETS OF THE WEEK:

Dog locked in closet for two weeks is now available for adoption

Meet Callie & Solo: Gwinnett County Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Meet River and Striker: Gwinnett County Animal Shelter’s pets of the week