GWINNETT, Ga. — Lily is a 12-week-old grey tabby kitten who came to the shelter about a month ago.

Michelle Watson with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says Lily would do well with just about any family, "she is not phased by the dogs barking or loud noises...she is very playful and loves her belly scratched."

Watson says she gets along with other cats and kittens. Lily has very distinct tabby markings with stripes across her cheeks and backside.

Another kitten available for adoption, Liam is only eight weeks ago and came to the shelter about two weeks ago. He is a darker grey color, and shelter staff says he is very inquisitive.

"His face is so interesting...he looks similar to a teddy bear and he's as sweet as can be," says Watson.

Both Lily and Liam are available for free adoption this week.

