LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — At almost 100 pounds, shelter staff says Zeus has the potential to grow to up to 200 pounds because of his breed. Zeus is a Presa Canario or a Canary Mastiff and came to the shelter after his owner became homeless.

Zeus has been at the shelter for a little over a week and is still working on gaining a little more weight to be at a healthy size. He has the playfulness of a puppy with a heart of gold. Zeus loves to be around people and get attention.

Sage is the other pet that the shelter is highlighting this week. She has been at the shelter for several months and has been returned twice. She has a grey, beige coloring that gives her very unique markings.

Staci Miller with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says she can be a little timid at first, "she does act shy with new people, but once she's familiar with you she just wants pets and to be played with...she'll get the 'zoomies' when she is happy and just run all around smiling from ear to ear."

Sage is a mixed breed dog and about two years old. She is healthy and would do best in a home where she is the only dog. Miller says she is also very strong, "she does like to pull on the leash, so a home without small children would be best."

WXIA

