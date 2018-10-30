LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A body was found in a burning car parked in a subdivision clubhouse in Lawrenceville and the fire has been ruled as arson, officials said Tuesday.

The victim has not been identified and the car fire has been ruled an arson, said Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker. Police have not released whether or not the victim was a male or female, but Parker indicated the person was a Gwinnett resident.

"No cause of death has been determined yet and we don't know the identity of the person," Parker said.

Police and firefighters discovered a dead body in a burning car at a subdivison in Lawrenceville.

Police said the burning car was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the subdivision clubhouse on Springbottom Drive in Lawrenceville. A neighbor called 911 to report “loud popping sounds” and flames.

Two witnesses who called 911 reported hearing people screaming, along with what sounded like a loud explosion and a car alarm going off.

"I'm not sure if anyone is inside the car right now, but if they are, they are deceased," one 911 caller told dispatchers.

The car fire was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Firefighters discovered the body inside the car after they put out the fire.

Witnesses told police they didn't see anyone near the scene. Right now, police are working with the neighborhood homeowner's association to determine if any surveillance videos might have captured the car fire.

Parker said the car did not belong to the victim and the owner has been notified.

"I think they're confused, honestly, about what happened to that car and why it would have been in that neighborhood," Parker said.

The car, a Honda, was not stolen and was supposed to be with a family member.

