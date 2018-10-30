LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A body was found in a burning car parked in a subdivision clubhouse in Lawrenceville, officials said Tuesday.

The victim has not been identified and the vehicle is a total loss after the fire.

Police said the burning car was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the subdivision clubhouse on Springbottom Drive in Lawrenceville. A neighbor called 911 to report “loud popping sounds” and flames.

The car fire was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Firefighters discovered the body inside the car after they put out the fire.

The investigation, by Gwinnett Fire and Lawrenceville Police, is still ongoing.

The victim and manner of death are unknown at this time, according to a Gwinnett County release.

