LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police have identified a man who was killed while crossing a highway in Gwinnett County late Monday night.

Gwinnett investigators believe 58-year-old Troy Cox of Lawrenceville was attempting to cross Duluth Highway around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Camry heading west on the highway just past Riverside Parkway.

Following the accident, the Gwinnett County Police Department sent their Accident Investigation Unit to the scene. Investigators found that the driver of the Toyota had a green light during the accident and that the pedestrian didn't have the right-of-way to cross when he was hit.

Police said Cox's family has been notified of his death. The driver of the Toyota was not injured. According to the police report, speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.