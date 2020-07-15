x
Police search for man they said stole cash from vehicle

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle break-in.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is releasing a photograph of the man they said was seen stealing cash from a car in Norcross.

According to police, a man made a large cash withdrawal from a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard on July 10. The bank customer visited a doctor’s office immediately following the bank visit. 

While he was inside the business, police said his vehicle was broken-into, and the cash was stolen. Police said a man in a nearby vehicle witnessed the incident and took photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police
The investigator assigned to the case is asking for tips into the suspect’s identity. He is described as a black male with a long beard. He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with red writing. He was driving a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with GA license plate: RVK7281.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-050941

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a separate incident.

