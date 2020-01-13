GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in a local clothing store.

Police say the incident occurred Jan. 1 at the Burlington Coat Factory in Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

The girl told the responding officer that the man rubbed his private area against her as she was kneeling, looking at some clothing.

The girl also told police that the man later tried to talk to her and ask for her age.

She used her phone and captured a picture of the man who police say is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark hair.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

