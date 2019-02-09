DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County locals can soon expect new food, entertainment and new living options in their backyard.

Revel, the $900 million, 118-acre mixed-use development will be incorporated into what is currently the Infinite Energy Center and will include a Painted Pin and a Regal movie theater.

"We look forward to showcasing our unparalleled entertainment experience that combines top notch hospitality and service with bowling, interactive pub games, live music and dancing," Painted Hospitality President Justin Amick said.

"Revel is the home we’ve been waiting for to finally expand our local entertainment brand beyond in-town," Amick said in a statement.

The original Painted Pin is located in the Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta.

When completed, Revel will feature 300,000 square feet of curated retail, chef-driven dining and entertainment, 650,000 square feet of high-tech office space, a 4-star hotel and 900 single and multi-family residences, according to North American Properties, Revel's developer.

Other tenants that will be coming to Revel include:

Superica: A Tex-Mex restaurant served in an Old-West inspired atmosphere where guests experience brunch, lunch dinner and late-night fare with live music.

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Los Angeles-based restaurant known for its vibrant, fast-fine-casual cuisine.

American Barber: A locally-owned barbershop and Revel will be home to its sixth metro Atlanta location.

Secreto: Chef Boyd Rose's take with farm-to-table cuisine. Revel will be the third metro Atlanta location.

The Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill: A fast-casual eatery with locally-grown ingredients. This will the restaurant's third metro Atlanta location.

Maker's Coffee & Wine: A coffee and wine bar with Gwinnett County investors.

Honeysuckle Gelato: an Atlanta-based gelato shop that will donate 5% of its profits each year to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Revel's developer, North American Properties, was also in the development of Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. 11Alive will update you on the projected completion of this complex.

