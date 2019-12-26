LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners approved an agreement to make State Route 316 safer.

The Georgia Department of Transportation signed the agreement in November to fund the preliminary design of a grade-separated interchange at State Route 316 and U.S. 29.

“I appreciate the state’s commitment to working with the County to make the much-traveled State Route 316 safer,” said District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque.

The Georgia DOT will contribute nearly $2 million for this project and Gwinnett County will provide an equal amount of matching funds toward the preliminary engineering for this project, which includes interchanges at Hurricane Trail and U.S. 29/State Route 8/Winder Highway, according to Gwinnett County.

These projects will improve mobility and safety along the corridor.

“Our long-term goal is to fully convert 316 to freeway standards to improve mobility and freight movement in Gwinnett County,” District 3 Commissioner Tommy Hunter.

This roadway improvement is currently in the early stages and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Other projects that are part of the corridor improvements include interchanges at Hi-Hope Road and Harbins Road.

The County already began construction on the Harbins Road interchange earlier this year and anticipates completion in 2022.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

21-year-old pedestrian struck, killed as he 'darted out in traffic' on I-85, police say

Gwinnett County to widen Sugarloaf Parkway near Infinite Energy Center