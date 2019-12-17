GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The dilapidated, yet historic Rogers Bridge will be getting a new look.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Fulton County and the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek in November to fund this new project.

Fulton County, Duluth and Johns Creek will each contribute an estimated $350,000 in matching funds toward the construction of the bridge, according to Gwinnett County.

This agreement also allows for a pedestrian bridge that will cross the Chattahoochee River.

“This pedestrian bridge will connect two counties and two cities and augment the recreation opportunities available to individuals and families in those communities,” said District 1 Commissioner Jace Brooks.

Rogers was constructed in 1912 by Roanoke Bridge Company based out of Roanoke, Va., according to HistoricBridges.org.

The city of Duluth is managing this construction, which is currently in the preliminary engineering phase. An engineer on the project told 11Alive that they will begin construction on the new bridge in 2020.

Rogers Bridge is located at 4291 Rogers Bridge Road, Duluth GA 30097.

