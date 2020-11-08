Runoff election underway in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on several party nominees. Election locations in Gwinnett County will remain open from 7am to 7pm on August 11. You can view a list of Tuesday's runoff races below:
Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge
- Incumbent Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader faces Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker in the runoff.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairman
- Democrats will decide the runoff for commission chairwoman where Nicole Love Hendrickson is facing Lee Thompson.
- The winner faces Republican nominee David Post in November for the open seat.
Gwinnett County Commission District 3
- In the Republican primary, Ben Archer is facing Matt DeReimer.
- In the Democratic primary, Derrick Wilson is facing Jasper Watkins.
Gwinnett County Sheriff
- In the Democratic primary, Curtis Clemons will face off Keybo Taylor.
- The winner faces Republican nominee Chief Deputy Lou Solis.
Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner
In the Democratic primary, Regina Carden will face Tiffany Porter.
Senate District 9
In the Democratic runoff, Nikki Merritt will face Gabe Okoye.