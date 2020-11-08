x
Lawrenceville

Runoff election underway in Gwinnett County

Residents will vote Tuesday in primary runoff elections for several seats.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on several party nominees. Election locations in Gwinnett County will remain open from 7am to 7pm on August 11. You can view a list of Tuesday's runoff races below:

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge

Gwinnett County Commission Chairman

Gwinnett County Commission District 3

Gwinnett County Sheriff

Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner

In the Democratic primary, Regina Carden will face Tiffany Porter.

Senate District 9

In the Democratic runoff, Nikki Merritt will face Gabe Okoye.   

