LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Salvation Army of Gwinnett is kicking off their fall season of free classes at their location in Lawrenceville. The organization kicked off their fall program on Wednesday, August 21st with a family dinner cooked by Salvation Army staff.

Each Wednesday, the Lawrenceville branch will offer a meal in the Fellowship hall beginning at 5:30pm. From 6pm - 7pm, children and adults are invited to break up into bible studies. After that adults are to take finance classes, English as a second language courses, and even resume building workshops. On Thursdays, both children and adults are able to take part in free music and movement classes, band, chorus, and dance.

Captain Jeremy Mockabee, Corp officer for The Salvation Army of Gwinnett, says he just wants the community to know these classes are open to anyone and everyone. "This program is not just for Gwinnett County or church members, its for anyone who wants to come find fellowship," Mockabee says.

No pre-registration is required and the program has a rolling enrollment. "The classes are designed so that you never feel like you missed something if you come in in the middle of the year," says Captain Mockabee.

The schedule for Wednesday and Thursday night events can be found here. All classes are held inside of the Gwinnett County location at 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

