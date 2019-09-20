GWINNETT, Ga. — Driving on Technology Parkway through Peachtree Corners may give you a glimpse of the future with its latest smart technology launch.

The city funded research project, Curiosity Lab has been in the works for more than a year. The self-driving test track and autonomous shuttles were revealed last week. The 2 million dollar test track is 1.5 miles in length and runs along both sides of Technology Parkway.

The city has two shuttles on the track called 'Olli' manufactured by company Local Motors. Through a partnership with Spring, the track has a 5G wireless network that allows different technologies to talk with one another. This is the technology that powers the self driving vehicles.

City Manager, Brian Johnson says the track serves as the 'walk stage' before the 'run stage' for self driving vehicles. "After a car has tested in a controlled track, it then needs somewhere to test that's not downtown Atlanta. We have created a living laboratory where the vehicles can be tested on main roadways with other drivers and vehicles," says Johnson.

Johnson also says that Delta Airlines and Georgia Tech recently announced a research partnership with the Curiosity Lab with the intention to enhance customer service.

The shuttles are not yet open for public rides, but the city plans to invite riders on October 1 to check out the vehicles and take a ride.

