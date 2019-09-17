GWINNETT, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is working towards making their senior citizen residents a safer and smarter community when it comes to preventing crime.

The department held a public senior citizen safety workshop on Tuesday, September 17th at the Five Forks Branch in Lawrenceville. Crime prevention officer, Ashley Wilson shared recent phone scams that have been targeting elderly residents in the county and what to do avoid becoming a victim.

Wilson says as people grow older, they become victims to different types of crimes, "one of the best things a senior citizen can do is have a community they check on and that checks on them."

The workshop also discussed the potential dangers for senior citizens that live home alone, and how to avoid being targeted in burglaries through hide-a-keys and salesmen pitches.

Some of the tips shared included:

Install quality locks on doors and windows

Leave an extra set of keys for a neighbor or friend

Use large reflective address numbers on your mailbox

Consider a home alarm system that monitors burglary

Post alarm decals on your windows and doors

For more information on crime prevention, you can head here.

