GWINNETT, Ga. — The childhood dream of becoming a ballerina often fades away with age, but one Gwinnett County dance studio is trying to change that with their Silver Swans ballet class.

Silver Swans is a ballet program designed to cater to adults 55 and older. The class is created for those who have never taken a ballet class and for seniors who are looking to become more active. The curriculum incorporates cognitive exercises like memorizing choreography and traditional ballet movement like barre work.

Royal Dance Academy Artistic director, Sarah Haslock-Johnson says the class is a way to promote healthy living. “The curriculum is designed to engage your mind through artistic creation while strengthening your body so that you can bend down easier or still be able to pick up your grandchildren.”

WXIA

The curriculum for the Silver Swans course was created by the Royal Academy of Dance based in Great Britain. Haslock-Johnson is a graduate of the Great Britain school, and has been teaching their syllabus for 20 years.

She says their Silver Swans class continues to grow and is open to both men and women, “the beauty of the silver swans program is that it’s all-inclusive and there is a modification for everyone. If you’ve always wanted to try ballet, this is definitely the class for you.”

WXIA

Royal Dance Academy in Gwinnett County offers the Silver Swans class on Mondays at 7:30 pm and Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Their first class was August 5th when the dance season started for the fall, but they offer open continuous and open enrollment. You can head here to enroll yourself in a Silver Swans class.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

12-year-old dancer with rare disease returns to the stage with help from Atlanta rare vein clinic

Gwinnett County gets ready to clear the shelter