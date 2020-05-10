1 dead in Gwinnett County double shooting

A woman had also been shot. Her injuries, police said, were non-life threatening.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in what they believe was a domestic incident.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Wheylon Drive after a woman called to report that multiple people had been shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man dead in front of the home. They said he was shot at least one time.

One person was taken into custody and police believe the parties knew each other.

The names of everyone involved are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.