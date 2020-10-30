1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fight escalates to shooting near Lawrenceville

Here's what we know right now.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One person has died and another person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Gwinnett County, Thursday night.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Summer Ridge Lane in Lawrenceville after getting reports of shots fired in the area. The address appears to be that of an apartment complex.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot at least once, police said. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said a second man was found about a block away. He had also been shot, but police said his wound was not life-threatening.

At this point in the investigation, police believe there was a fight that broke out between several people in the parking lot, which they said ultimately led to the gunfire. Investigators are now processing the scene for evidence.

Police are not releasing the names for either of the people shot, until their families have been notified.

Meanwhile, if anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.