LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Senator P.K. Martin, and other elected officials delivered jokes and inspirational quotes to a room packed full of small business owners on Monday morning.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Networking Event was held at the Cornerstone Coworking building in downtown Lawrenceville. Senator P.K. Martin co-hosted the networking event with the Gwinnett Chamber, Hispanic Chamber, NFIB, Indian-American Chamber of Commerce, and the Georgia Chamber.

The event was designed to encourage and motivate area small business owners to embrace technology and the rest of 'Rural Georgia' as tools for growth.

"We want to see quality growth....we want to see high paying jobs throughout every corner of this state.....you are at the front lines of this...how we become the strongest technology driven state in the southeast," says Lt. Governor Duncan.

Senator Martin spoke to attendees about the importance of coding classes in Georgia's education system.

"By requiring our students to take computer science demonstrates the importance that technology has in our future...these students may not be coding geniuses, but they're probably going to have a job that leans into this skill and that's what we need to understand," says Senator Martin.

The next partnership event in Lawrenceville with the U.S. Small Business Administration will be tomorrow from 6pm - 9pm at the UGA Gwinnett Campus focusing on the ins and outs of starting a business.

