Specialty beer now available for free to front line workers

Slow Pour Brewing unveils its long awaited 'Thank You' IPA.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Slow Pour Brewing House has been busy slinging out six-packs since they revealed their 'Thank You' IPA over the weekend.

Last month, the Lawrenceville brewery announced that they were in the midst of brewing up a special beer for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. That concoction, known as the 'Thank You Note', is now canned and ready for medical professionals.

The owners say they have already given away over 500 six-packs, but still have about 280 left. The brewery is asking healthcare professionals, first responders, and front line workers to show an ID badge at the taproom to get the specialty brew.

Thank You Note still available 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The beer is described as a southern style IPA with notes of passionfruit, tangerine, peach, and lime.

COO of the brewhouse. John Reynolds, says they hope to make the IPA again, "we're not sure if we'll brew it for COVID-19 or something else in the future, but we do know that we will brew another batch."

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.