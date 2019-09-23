LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett Parks and Gwinnett Public Library celebrated the first day of Fall with Story Time in the Park. The event is designed to enrich children with an appreciation for the outdoors and for literacy.

Library Youth Specialists taught a handful of children about the season with art, songs, and stories on Monday underneath the main pavilion at Alexander Park. The hour-long event was free to attend and featured a story about why leaves change. Children and their families were also able to participate in a craft that demonstrated how leaves change.

Jana King with the Gwinnett Public Library says that the majority of the children that attend are very young, "many of them don't know about the change of seasons yet, so it's a fun and interactive way to teach them about fall and develop a love for literacy while outdoors."

The next Story Time in the Park is Monday, September 30 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Alexander Park.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

Toddlers practice their Tadasana pose in the park

Gwinnett Parks host Day after Labor Day Family Field Day