LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A flight instructor and a student pilot aboard a single-engine plane walked away from a serious crash at Briscoe Field early Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of that a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at the airfield off Airport Road in Lawrenceville.

By the time Gwinnett County firefighters arrived, officials said the plane was consumed in flames at the beginning of Runway 7. The two people aboard the four-seater plane had already escaped and were being checked out by EMTs at the scene.

PHOTOS | Fiery plane crash at Briscoe Field

Firefighters jumped into action to put out the fire, and were quickly able to bring it under control. The plane is considered to be a total loss.

According to Gwinnett County Fire officials, the plane flew out of Peachtree-DeKalb Airport and was performing a touch-and-go maneuver at Briscoe Field leading up to the crash. Employees at the airport tower told fire officials they got not distress calls before the crash, only that the plane experienced a hard landing.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified of the crash, and a FAA inspector is responding to evaluate the wreckage.

