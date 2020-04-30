Sugar Hill Preservation Society wants to remember the events of coronavirus

Residents are asked to send in pictures and stories.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The city of Sugar Hill is asking residents to help them preserve memories from the coronavirus pandemic.

City staff is encouraging the public to send in photos, videos, and stories to the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society. The society asking for the community to share "acts of care, kindness, and creativity in staying connected while social distancing".

The city saying that "it’s times like these that we are reminded of the importance of storytelling and our shared history."

The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at the History Museum Room at Sugar Hill City Hall. For information about the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, please email shhps@cityofsugarhill.com.