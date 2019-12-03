LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An unidentified suspect is wanted for numerous shoplifting cases in the metro area for items totaling more than $30,000. The suspect’s pattern has been focused on high dollar electronics such as routers, calculators, vacuums, and other expensive items.

According to police, the suspect entered the store near closing time, loaded up a cart with expensive items then escaped through a fire exit where a Black Hyundai sedan was waiting for him. He then quickly unloaded the stolen items and flees the scene.

On Wednesday, February 24, the suspect shoplifted roughly $2,500 from a Target in Peachtree Corners on Holcomb Bridge Road. This is latest in a string of several Targets that the suspect has hit within the past couple of weeks.

If you have any information about either of this individual, please contact GCPD Officer Kelly at 678-442-6572 or if you wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

