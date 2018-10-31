Lawrenceville, GA — A domestic dispute call sent Gwinnett Police to a home on Glenloch Place. Family members who ran from the home told police a man was inside with a gun and there were still two children in the home.

Officers sad the man had not made any threats and they did consider the children hostages.

"There has only been one other call in the past three years and it was an alarm call, nothing related to this, so no other calls of violence or domestic dispute. The people that currently live there have lived there for that three-year," Corporal Wilbert Rundles said.

A few hours later, the man came out of the house.

