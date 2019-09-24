LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A new Taco Mac restaurant is coming to Lawrenceville.

This is the first new Taco Mac to open since 2017, according to company officials.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Olde Towne Tavern & Grille at 835 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, near Duluth Highway.

"We have been looking at the Lawrenceville market for a long time and made it a priority to find the best site to offer our fans in Lawrenceville their own neighborhood restaurant with quality food, family fun, and sports viewing," Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin, Jr. said.

"We are very excited to bring Taco Mac's unmatched Southern hospitality, award-winning Buffalo wings and the best craft beers on draft to the Lawrenceville community."

The popular restaurant chain said that guests can expect a revamped menu and special events for Lawrenceville residents leading up to the opening.

Atlanta-based architecture and interior design firm Plexus R+D is designing this new Taco Mac location.

There are currently three Taco Mac locations in Gwinnett County.

The Lawrenceville Taco Mac location is expected to open in early 2020.

