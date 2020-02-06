Social media captures connections between police and protesters

Marchers brought their protests to Gwinnett County over the weekend with multiple rallies held throughout the county.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Marchers brought their protests to Gwinnett County over the weekend where sparks flew between police and protesters during a rally outside the Sugar Loaf Mills Mall on Saturday and a protests outside Lawrenceville City Hall on Sunday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, four people were arrested and two police cars were damaged during the Saturday afternoon march. Sunday night, multiple protests were held within the Lawrenceville city limits, and five people were arrested.

On Monday, City of Lawrenceville Mayor initiated a 9pm curfew saying, "The City of Lawrenceville supports peaceful and respectful protests, and our police department will continue to ensure the safety of the protesters, the public, and prevent property damage in our city.”

Following the enactment of curfew in Lawrenceville, photos and videos began to surface on social media depicting a different side to the protests.

The Duluth Police Department posting a photo to their social media of a resident who stopped by the station to hand out gift cards to officers.

The department writing in a post: "this young man, Iman, stopped by our police department to express his gratitude to all our officers....Iman wanted to also convey that even during the current situation in Minneapolis, this doesn't reflect the vast majority of the police officers out there in the community doing the RIGHT thing."

Following Monday night's peaceful protest, the city of Lawrenceville announced that they would be lifting the curfew for Tuesday, June 2nd.

