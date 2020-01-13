LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The three women behind All The Ways We Said Goodbye will be sharing their inspiration behind their latest novel during an intimate author meet and greet in Lawrenceville Monday evening.

Authors Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams will hold a book signing and question and answer session at 7:30 PM on Jan. 13 at Georgia Gwinnett College.

The trio teamed up again to write a collaborative novel about three women who find refuge at Paris’ legendary Ritz hotel during the dark days of two World Wars through the turbulent years of the 1960s. The three female writers also collaborated on The Forgotten Room and The Glass Ocean.

Monday night's event will be held on the 3rd floor of the Kaufman Library Building in the Heritage Room. The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Visitor parking for the building is located at Lot 3000 off of Lonnie Harvel Boulevard.



For more information, click here or call 770-978-5154.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

Gwinnett County libraries getting rid of Dewey Decimal System

$4 million to be spent to improve safety on Gwinnett County highway