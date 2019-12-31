GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The New Year is arriving soon, and celebration plans are underway. If you are looking for New Year’s Eve festivities in Gwinnett County, we have you covered.

Here's what we found:

Music

“Bad Romance: The Lady Gaga Experience” - 37 Main in Buford

New Year’s Eve Latin Night Atlanta - Live Salsa Band - Hilton Atlanta Northeast

New Year’s Eve with Street Fightin’ Band (Rolling Stones Tribute) - Red Clay Music Foundry

Breweries and Bars

Roaring 20s News Year’s Eve Party - Slow Pour Brewing Company

2020 New Year’s Eve Party - StillFire Brewing

New Year’s Eve Party - Central City Tavern

NYE 2020 Decades Party - Tannery Row Ale House

For the Family

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration - Stone Mountain Park

Comedy

New Years Eve Celebration - Atlanta Comedy Theater

