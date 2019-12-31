GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The New Year is arriving soon, and celebration plans are underway. If you are looking for New Year’s Eve festivities in Gwinnett County, we have you covered.
Here's what we found:
Music
“Bad Romance: The Lady Gaga Experience” - 37 Main in Buford
New Year’s Eve Latin Night Atlanta - Live Salsa Band - Hilton Atlanta Northeast
New Year’s Eve with Street Fightin’ Band (Rolling Stones Tribute) - Red Clay Music Foundry
Breweries and Bars
Roaring 20s News Year’s Eve Party - Slow Pour Brewing Company
2020 New Year’s Eve Party - StillFire Brewing
New Year’s Eve Party - Central City Tavern
NYE 2020 Decades Party - Tannery Row Ale House
For the Family
Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration - Stone Mountain Park
Comedy
New Years Eve Celebration - Atlanta Comedy Theater
