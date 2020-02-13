GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three men being watched by authorities are arrested last week after attempting to break into an undercover investigator's vehicle with him sitting inside.

The two suspects charged with entering the vehicle were 21-year-old Micheal Smith and 24-year-old Thomas Patrick. According to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Shannon Volkodav, the duo grabbed the door handle of the investigator's vehicle and tried to get inside. That's when the undercover investigator apprehended and arrested the pair with the help of fellow investigators.

20-year-old Micheal Smith of Duluth, GA

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Smith of Duluth was wanted by the Gwinnett County Police Department on charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment and Possession of a Firearm stemming from an incident on January 13, 2020, while he was out on bond on felony murder charges for the death of his girlfriend.

Adelisa Murtovic's body was found in a burning car on Oct. 30, 2018. Johns Creek police said Murtovic died of a gunshot wound from a shootout. The burning car containing Murtovic's body was found in Lawrenceville.

Smith's counterpart in the attempted break-in, Thomas Patrick is wanted in Hall County for Failure to Appear and in Los Angeles County on a weapons-related charge.

24-year-old Thomas St. Patrick of Norcross, GA

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Accompanying the duo was 20-year-old Pharaoh Johnson, who was wanted on charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm or Knife and Giving False Information to Police.

20-year-old Pharaoh Johnson of Roswell

WXIA

According to Volkadov, the sheriff's office fugitive unit was searching for Smith when they found him with Johnson and St. Patrick.

