GWINNETT, Ga. — To celebrate National Yoga Month, Be Active Gwinnett is hosting Toddler & Me Yoga every Tuesday during the month of September.

Yoga certified instructor and program supervisor of Be Active Gwinnett, Heather Shipman teaches the class and says it's open to anyone who wants to try it. "The beautiful thing about the class is that it is very hands-on and we communicate throughout the class between the children and parents."

The class is free and takes place in the open field next to the playground set at the McDaniel Farm Park. The class is designed for children ages five and under with a participating adult. The only items that you are required to bring are a mat, towel, and water bottle.

WXIA

The next class is next Tuesday, September 11th from 10 am - 11 am.

