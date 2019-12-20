GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County JROTC students is working together to help spread holiday cheer.

Parkview High School’s Marine Corps JROTC students have spent the last few months raising money and collecting toys in partnership with the non-profit Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is a United States Marine Corps program that distributes toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Gunnery Sergeant Dave Erwin told 11Alive that this is Parkview’s 20th year participating in the Toys for Tots drive.

“It has grown extraordinarily since my first year here,” Erwin said.

“We were collecting maybe $15,000 in cash and toys then, but we’re up to $80,000 now.”

Erwin said that his students spent many cold and wet days collecting more than $45,000 in cash and $30,000 worth of toys.

“It makes me feel good. It really validates my job when I see kids out there in the rain and cold [raising money] with a smile on their face,” he said.

Brandon Rebolledo Toledo is one of the JROTC students working hard to ensure all young children have toys on Christmas morning.

“I just do this for the people like how I used to be. It makes me happy because I know how it feels to wake up without toys,” he said.

The Parkview cadets spent Friday afternoon split into groups between three Gwinnett County Walmart locations. They spent the $30,000 they raised in cash in hopes to triple the 50 boxes of toys they have already received.

To donate to Toys for Tots, officials told 11Alive that it is best to take your toy donations to 471 Eagles Landing Pkwy. Stockbridge, GA 30281.

