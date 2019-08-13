GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are facing charges related to robberies where they met the victims using a popular online marketplace app.

Gwinnett County Police detectives say 18-year-old Zion Cowart of Loganville and 17-year-old Emmanuel Boakye of Lawrenceville were arrested in connection to the two late July robberies.

In the first incident on July 24, a woman using the LetGo app to sell an iPhone XR met the buyer "LRN J" in a deli parking lot in Norcross. According to police, Cowart and Boakye were the ones that met her.

One of the men asked to test the phone with his SIM card, and the seller handed him the phone. One of the men said he didn't have enough money to buy the phone and would need to get some from the truck. When the other turned to get it, the two men took the phone and ran.

The second incident occurred on July 31. In this case, another victim went to meet "LRN J" to sell a gaming system -- this time in a gas station parking lot in Duluth -- and was met by two men. One of the men went inside a neighboring store saying he needed to get more money to complete the sale, and the other suspect snatched the system and ran. The second suspect ran from inside the store in the opposite direction.

Cowart and Boakye are being held in Gwinnett County Detention Center facing two charges of robbery and one count of armed robbery.

