GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The city of Duluth is enticing people to ring in the New Year at a Downtown Duluth business December 31st. All Uber round trip rides to and from downtown Duluth will be free as a way to promote celebrating New Year's Eve safely in the city.

While the city is not hosting any specific NYE events, several restaurants and bars will be open for the celebration. If you choose to take part in the free service, there are a few guidelines:

All rides must originate or end in Downtown Duluth

Rides will be covered up to $25 each way

A unique code will be released on the City of Duluth social media pages and website on December 31 at Noon

The code will be valid from December 31 at 6 pm through January 1 at 3 am

Number of round trip rides available is limited

City of Duluth

The Duluth Downtown Development Authority is covering the NYE promotion. The organization's mission is to revitalize and redevelop the central business district of Duluth by using finance projects, issuing bonds, and promoting the public good and general welfare.

