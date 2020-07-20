Walmart's decision to require face masks has Gwinnett Solicitor General's support

Solicitor General Brian Whiteside says he ready to work with law enforcement to ensure customers follow the requirement.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside says he will work with local authorities to help support Walmart's mandatory mask requirement.

The Solicitor General says he supports Walmart’s decision to require customers to wear face masks at its stores. He said he is ready to work with Walmart and law enforcement officers to ensure the safety and security of all Walmart customers.

"In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we would like to respectfully urge the public to comply with Walmart’s new requirement for all its customers," wrote Whiteside. "We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during this time."

This new requirement will go into effect on Monday, July 20. The announcement comes one day after Minnesota-based Best Buy said it would start requiring face masks and a week after Starbucks said it would implement the rule in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.