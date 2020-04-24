GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you have been driving around in Grayson, you may have noticed a sea of signs reading "Together we are Grayson" in the front yards of businesses and homes.

The blue and white yard signs are all apart of a local campaign to support Grayson restaurants and local healthcare workers battling COVID-19. The initiative launched by Allyson Sivley has raised thousands of dollars to feed those on the front lines.

"As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded I have found myself asking how I can help," Sivley wrote on her campaign page.

She went on to add, "I keep seeing local businesses shut down...I'm hoping this campaign will ease their worries, but most importantly put a smile on their faces because we are rallying behind them."

The "Together We Are Grayson” initiative began as a show of support for local first responders in early April and quickly turned into a show of local unity. Sivley says they raised over $7,000 by selling the signs, which was then used to purchase meals for first responders from Grayson restaurants.

Together We Are Grayson

Signs are still available for purchase through the campaign website. They are 18" x 24" and include a metal stake. The cost is $25 each.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Publix buying extra food from farmers to give to Feeding America food banks during pandemic

Here's how you can keep Lawrenceville restaurants busy while feeding healthcare workers

Delta donates more than 200,000 pounds of food to organizations in need