DORAVILLE, Ga. — As it gets closer to Tuesday's MARTA referendum vote, representatives from MARTA invited media, locals, and leader aboard for a ride-a-long.

Chief of Rail Operations David Springstead said that the Doraville station is already used by Gwinnett County residents.

"What we see Gwinnett County tags showing up at Doraville," Springstead said.

Friday was an opportunity to talk about concerns may have including safety.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said for voters who are concerned safety the should look to Clayton County and the past Super Bowl.

“Going into Super Bowl when we had over a million visitors. I think going into Gwinnett we would definitely handle that,” Chief Dunham said.

If the referendum passes, MARTA Police will reach out to police departments across Gwinnett County.

And like in Clayton County they will work on a plan.

“We took the Clayton County counterparts on a ride just so they could see our services. We intend to do the same for Gwinnett.”

