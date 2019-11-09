Every Tuesday, you'll find a group of non-native speakers in the corner of the Gwinnett Public Library in Dacula practicing their English speaking skills.

The Let's Talk sessions were designed to create a safe and casual space for residents to improve their language speaking skills. The meetups are held every Tuesday from 10 am - 11 am at the Dacula Public Library.

One of the Let's Talk students, Mina Zhang says she travels 40 minutes to come to practice her speaking skills, "I come from John's Creek because I really want a place like this to practice my English."'

Let's Talk instructor, Sara Whitaker says the best part about the meet up is getting to learn about all different cultures, "we have people come in from China and Spain and we get to discuss topics that vary from country to country."

Whitaker says each session is different but guided by a topic or set of conversation points. During the class, students read through sentences on the designated topic and then talk about their views on it. Each session is unique and allows the attendees to share their own experiences while practicing English.

WXIA

The next Let's Talk will be September 17th at 10 am at the Dacula Public Library. It's free to attend and open to people of all different languages and backgrounds.

