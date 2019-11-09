FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Staff and faculty at Liberty Middle School are making sure their students who were born after September 11, 2001, understand the importance of remembering the day.

The middle school honored county first responders during a ceremony in their gymnasium on Wednesday, September 11th. The program opened with a slideshow of photos of first responders, followed by an excerpt of accounts from 9/11 read by students, and then concluded with a choral performance.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman also spoke during the event recalling the day's events and explaining the importance of paying tribute to this day, "we must never forget and we must make sure we as a county and community are doing more to put others before ourselves."

Liberty Middle School assistant principal Jimmy Paigel says the school got 300 flags donated to the school for their 9/11 event, "the students were able to plant a flag out in the front lawn and then our teachers did a 9/11 lesson yesterday before the ceremony today."

Following the ceremony, students and those in attendance were asked to take a walk around the school past the American flag display to memorialize the day and the first responders' contributions.

Liberty Middle School opened in 2002, following 9/11 and was given its name to recognize the lives lost in the series of four coordinated attacks by al-Qaeda.

