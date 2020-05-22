Gwinnett County 2020 voter information guide

Guide to local races, polling locations, and how to obtain an absentee ballot.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for the June 9 primary began on Monday and will continue through June 5, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advanced voting for the General Primary, the Presidential Preference Primary, and the Special Election kicked off on Monday across the state. Voting will run for three weeks in Georgia, but voting at the Gwinnett County Elections Office will only run for 18 days.

Local County Races:

Polling Locations:

Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building (455 Grayson Highway)

May 18 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds (2405 Sugarloaf Parkway)

May 18 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 North Bogan Road)

May 30 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Highway)

May 30 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Road)

May 30 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center (4651 Britt Road)

May 30 - June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee Information:

Gwinnett County residents will be able to return their absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election via drop boxes. To check on the status of either a request for an absentee ballot or the absentee ballot itself, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Absentee Ballot Drop off locations:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 North Bogan Road)

Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Ave)

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Highway)

Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Road)

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center (4651 Britt Road)

Mountain Park Aquatic Center (1063 Rockbridge Road)

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building (2750 Pleasant Hill Road)

Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building (455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200)

