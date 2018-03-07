BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Bartow County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies died on Saturday.

According to a post published to their Facebook page, Deputy Jennifer Dawn New got sick while working at the Bartow County Detention Center. Medical personnel at the detention center advised that New be transported to the hospital where she later died.

Deputy New started working for the sheriff's office on March 28, 2016, in the jail division and during her career, she graduated jail officer school and became a certified jailer.

New went on to complete the police academy and became a deputy on June 30, 2017.

She died on what would have been the one-year anniversary of her classes at police academy. Details on funeral services will be released at a later date.

