Georgia NAACP chapter lead peaceful protest in response to Villa Rica Police Department's controversial Facebook post

The post in question featured images of a Black man being used as a target during firearm safety classes.

A protest hosted by the Carroll County and Georgia NAACP took place Thursday in response to a post on the Villa Rica Police Department's Facebook page deemed racially insensitive.

Thursday's protest, according to the NAACP chapter, aims to hold the police department accountable for its actions.

"At the end of the day there's a policy that needs to be changed," one speaker said. "so push for that level of change."

Several members of the community were present, speaking out about the changes they would like to see in the area.

"Accountability matters. An apology is unacceptable," Dominique Conteh, the president of the Carroll County NAACP branch, said. "This is more than an apology because what happens is that this is a catalyst. It’s an underlying issue. It’s the straw that broke the camel’s back."

The protest rally happened on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Villa Rica Amphitheater located at 106 Temple St. in Villa Rica.

The controversy surrounding the Villa Rica Police Department began when the agency shared photos of its handgun class on social media. The pictures depicted individuals using a shooting target that portrayed a Black man wearing a beanie and holding a gun. Following public outrage and backlash, the photos were subsequently removed from the department's post.

Critics condemned the use of only Black targets as problematic and racist, expressing concerns over the department's training methods and its impact on the community. The Carroll County NAACP issued a statement highlighting the offensiveness and called for swift action to address the issue.

Earlier this month, the NAACP demanded an immediate meeting with the chief, Villa Rica mayor, city manager and City Councilwoman Shirley Marchman to address the incident and its implications.

The police department, after removing the controversial photos, released a statement on social media explaining that the choice of target was part of a package that included images of individuals from various ethnic groups. The department expressed regret for any offense caused and stated their commitment to being equitable and respectful to all community members.