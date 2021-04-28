Police identify 6 women killed in Gwinnett County van crash

The van was from "We are Living Proof," a sober group facility.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police released the names of the six women killed on Saturday in a fiery rollover crash in Gwinnett County. They said there were 16 people in the van and the 10 others were all injured.

The victims are: Alishia Carroll, 34, of Columbus; Kristie Whitfield, 44, of Mount Airy; Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw; Tina Rice, 53, of Atlanta; Normisha Monroe, 38, of Norcross; and Rose Patrick, 34, of Ellabell.

Gwinnett Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There have been reports of another vehicle that may have been involved. They are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened at the merge from Interstate 85 to Interstate 985 at around 7 p.m. Passersby helped pull the women from the burning van.

The van was from "We are Living Proof," a sober group facility. In a statement they said:

"We are deeply saddened by the lives lost in Saturday evening's tragic accident. We ask that you join us in prayer for the families and loved ones of the ladies we lost as well as the survivors."