16-year-old killed in shooting at LaGrange skate park, police say

It happened at Southbend Park, a popular destination for families.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting at a skate park Saturday evening in LaGrange, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Southbend Skate Park on Bull Street where they found Nasir Truitt with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened at a large park with a playground nearby, a brewery and along The Thread running trail.

He was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators believe an argument between two groups of people led to the shooting. A 15-year-old was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with murder. He was also charged with four additional county of aggravated assault.

No suspects have been identified and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 707-812-1000.

Just last month a 15-year-old was killed after multiple shots were fired outside the Neighborhood Grocery Store on Whitesville Road in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.