Mystery remains in death of Georgia father | Police in Baton Rouge arrest man wanted for questioning

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man they wanted to question about the death of a missing Georgia man who was found dead last week.

Officers said the man they apprehended Monday night in Baton Rouge is now in jail on probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

While he is wanted for questioning in the death of Nathan Millard, police have not specified any charges related to that case.

The specifics are also unclear for why police want to speak with him and what relationship, if any, he has to the victim.

Millard was from Covington, Georgia, and had previously been missing in Baton Rouge before his body was found inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic. His body was found three miles from where he'd gone missing over two weeks ago.