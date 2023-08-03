Georgia man who was found dead in Baton Rouge had 'no evidence of internal or external trauma'

Nathan Millard's remains were discovered Monday about three miles from where he went missing roughly two weeks ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A coroner in Louisiana said Tuesday there was no evidence of trauma in the death of a Georgia man who'd gone missing in Baton Rouge and was found dead on Monday.

The remains of 42-year-old Nathan Millard, a husband and father of five from Covington, were found three miles from where he'd gone missing roughly two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

"We deployed many resources and are still investigating," Baton Rouge Police said in a Tuesday evening update.

Authorities said they were able to track Millard's whereabouts using surveillance video at several different businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area.

"We discovered that he went to the Greyhound bus station. At the bus station, he was actually offered help by a security guard at that location, which he declined," Captain Kevin Hines with Baton Rouge Police Department's SVU Unit said. "The security guard offered to call him a ride, offered to get him a Uber, to call the police for him. He didn't appear to be in distress, she just felt as though he was out of place. He declined that offer and he left under his own accord."

Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit volunteer search and rescue organization, previously said Millard was last seen at a pub, Happy's, in the downtown part of the city. His remains were found on the 2900 block of Scenic Highway. His phone had originally been found at a downtown work site about four blocks from his hotel and the pub.

In a brief statement Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said preliminary results from Millard's autopsy showed, "No evidence of internal or external trauma noted."

"Final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology testing," the coroner's office release said. "Cause of Death and Manner of Death are pending completion of the final autopsy report."

A spokesperson for the Texas EquuSearch said his remains were discovered inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic. Tim Miller is the founder and director of the search and recovery organization.

"We followed a lot of leads. And, you know, thankfully, he was basically, accidentally found by somebody who was just down in that area," Miller said. "Going into it, it did not look like it was going to have a happy ending, but we've had miracles before."

Texas EquuSearch has offered a reward of up to $10,000 after Miliard disappeared on Feb. 22. Miller said the person who found Nathan will receive it.

Millard went missing on what was supposed to be a brief work trip. Police started looking into Millard's disappearance after one of his clients requested a welfare check after he didn't show up to a scheduled meeting.

The night before, the pair went to a basketball game and to Happy's, the pub. Millard left the pub to walk back to his hotel when he went missing. His wife, Amber Millard, spoke to 11Alive after an investigation was opened into his disappearance.

"He's a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home," she had said.

Evidence emerged that Millard's debit card was used following his disappearance, and when his wallet was found his ID and debit card were said to be missing.

Shortly after he left Happy's, Kristen Harvey of Texas EquuSearch said there was a withdrawal made at an ATM, which is close to where the phone was found. She said authorities have surveillance video of the person withdrawing money from his debit card at the ATM near a Greyhound bus station.

There was another withdrawal at another nearby ATM, and "multiple smaller charges" at a Chevron in the one-by-four block radius, Harvey said -- all of it happening between 1 a .m. and 2 a.m.