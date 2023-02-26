Metro Atlanta man reported missing in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man from Walton County was reported missing out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana last week, his family told 11Alive Sunday.
Nathan Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, according to a social media post by the Baton Rouge Police Department. A flyer being circulated online says he was seen leaving Happy's Irish Pub on 3rd Street.
The 42-year-old was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans. He is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Millard's whereabouts is being asked to contact police in Louisiana at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
