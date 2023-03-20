Man charged with improperly disposing body of Georgia father who went missing in Baton Rouge: police

Police detectives arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins relating to the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge man who was wanted by police for questioning in the disappearance of a Georgia father of five has now been charged in the case.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Derrick Perkins,45, Monday for his involvement in the "improper disposing" of Nathan Millard’s body.

They said Perkins was already in jail relating to a fraud charge prior to this arrest.

Perkins is being charged with "unlawful disposal of remains," "obstruction of justice," "simple criminal damage to property" and "failure to seek assistance."

Millard was from Covington, Georgia, and had previously been missing in Baton Rouge before his body was found inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic.

His body was found three miles from where he'd gone missing over two weeks ago.

A coroner in Louisiana said there was no evidence of trauma to Millard's body.

Authorities previously said they were able to track his whereabouts using surveillance video at several different businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area. One of the stops he made was at a Greyhound bus station, where a security guard offered to help him.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.